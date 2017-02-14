MOSH Playlist 14th February 2017
14 Feb 2017
*=AUS **=SA
Featuring interviews with Revocation and King Parrot as well as the top 10 international releases of 2016 as voted by you!
Track Artist Album
10-56 Liability* Liability A
I Am Malice Ivphoosu Single A
Hardwired Metallica Hardwired... To Self Destruct
Prayers/Triangles Deftones Gore
Arbiters Of The Apocalypse Revocation Great Is Our Sin
Crumbling Imperium Revocation Great Is Our Sin
Insane Korn The Serenity Of Suffering
Troubled Times Green Day Revolution Radio
Bad Vibrations A Day To Remember Aggressive
Aquasun Basement Promise Everything
Bite Your Head Off King Parrot* Bite Your Head Off A
Tomorrow Turns To Blood King Parrot* Dead Set A
It Remembers (Ft. Brendon Urie) Every Time I Die Low Teens
Bored To Death Blink 182 California
Gone With The Wind Architects All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us