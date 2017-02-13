Time to Change Compulsory Celibacy in the Catholic Church?

Over the past 35 years, 4,444 people allege they were victims of child sexual abuse at hands of church.

At the Royal Commission hearing last week Marist priest, Dr Michael Whelan, suggested the church’s law of celibacy is misguided and should not be in place . He joined our presenter Jennie Lenman for more.

If this story brings up issues for you, there are people you can talk to. 1800 RESPECT deals with sexual assault and domestic violence. You can also talk to Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14

Producer by Ayda Mahdizadeh