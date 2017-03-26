Monday 9AM Bulletin

Support for the Federal Government’s company tax cuts will be decided in parliament this week.

Penalty rates could cost the budget $650 million dollars over four years, the Australian Institute has claimed.

A new funding package to Landcare will allocate $15 million dollars towards new Indigenous Protected Areas.

A Craigmore woman has been attacked by 6 men wearing balaclava’s overnight.

The Federal Government has announced a review into retail electricity prices, following recent increases in power costs for east coast consumers.

Underemployment of young people is the highest it has been in forty years, according to new research.

Soluble fibre supplements could possibly become a non-pharmacological treatment for asthma sufferers, according to new research.

In Sport…

Sydney FC has taken out the A-League Premiers’ Plate following a 3-0 victory over Perth Glory.

Following the success of the first season of women’s AFL, Adelaide Crows star Erin Phillips says players must continue to help grow the sport.

