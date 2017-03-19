Monday 9am Bulletin

Australian woman, Sara Connor, will decide today whether to appeal her four year Bali prison sentence.

A 23 year old man is missing after being swept off rocks and into the sea at Nobbys Beach in Newcastle.

The latest Newspoll has the Coalition up three points ahead of Labor, despite it being under siege from an erratic week of political brawls.

The Federal Government is putting pressure on Labor to increase it’s childcare subsidies.

The South Australian Opposition has questioned the electricity funding reserves following the release of last week’s proposal.

Adelaide Fringe Festival has smashed records with over six hundred and fifty thousand tickets sold this year.

In Sport…

Adelaide Crows had a successful win against Collingwood over the weekend.

Adelaide United beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in Sunday’s A-League match.

Tensions are still simmering in Ranchi over Virat Kohli’s and Steve Smith’s dispute.

News Reader: Jared McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavaiuolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.