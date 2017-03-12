Monday 9am Bulletin

The new Royal Adelaide Hospital (RAH) will be put through its paces during a 90 day trial of its ability to cope with mass mayhem.

Iranian asylum seeker Mojan Shamsalipoor faces being sent back to detention if her bridging visa is not renewed by next week.

SA’s so called energy crisis slowly becoming a reality after Tesla boss Elon Musk talks with PM Malcolm Turnbull and Premier Jay Weatherill

Federal government pushing state and territory governments to ban unvaccinated children to enrol in child care.

Australian woman Sara Connor will learn her fate in a Bali court this afternoon after seven months behind bars.

English singer-songwriter Adele is set to hold the largest concert ever at Adelaide Oval tonight.

In Sport…

The Giants lose to Collingwood in their Giants 55-19 win in the Australian Football Womens League on Sunday at Olympic Park.

Adelaide Thunderbirds lose to Collingwood Magpies in a 64-45 loss on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

UFC chief Dana White has offered undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and current UFC champion Conor McGregor almost $25 million U.S dollars each to fight.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato.