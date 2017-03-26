Monday 8AM Bulletin

The Federal Government has announced a review into retail electricity prices, following recent increases in power costs for east coast consumers.

Underemployment of young people is the highest it has been in forty years, according to new research.

Penalty rates could cost the budget $650 million dollars over four years, the Australian Institute has claimed.

Support for the Federal Government’s company tax cuts will be decided in parliament this week.

Soluble fibre supplements could possibly become a non-pharmacological treatment for asthma sufferers, according to new research.

Australian National University astronomers are launching a public search of the southern skies for “Planet Nine”.

In Sport…

The Adelaide Crows have beaten the GWS Giants by 56 points at Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Following the success of the first season of women’s AFL, Adelaide Crows star Erin Phillips says players must continue to help grow the sport.

Sydney FC has taken out the A-League Premiers’ Plate following a 3-0 victory over Perth Glory.

