Monday 8am Bulletin

Australian woman, Sara Connor, will decide today whether to appeal her four year Bali prison sentence.

An Arnhem Land family have convinced child protection services to return two young children who were removed from their parents four months ago, to live with close relatives in Sydney.

Coalition frontbenchers have come out in support of business leaders after being criticised by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton for trying to enforce their views on legislating same sex marriage in the federal parliament.

The South Australian Opposition has questioned the electricity funding reserves following the release of last week’s proposal.

Experts warn obese people and those with several health conditions should avoid major operations in small private hospitals when there is no physician there overnight.

Adelaide Fringe Festival has smashed records with over six hundred and fifty thousand tickets sold this year.

In Sport…

Adelaide Crows had a successful win against Collingwood over the weekend.

Adelaide United beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in Sunday’s A-League match.

Tensions are still simmering in Ranchi over Virat Kohli’s and Steve Smith’s dispute.

