Monday 8am Bulletin

Australian woman Sara Connor will learn her fate in a Bali court this afternoon after seven months behind bars.

SA’s so called energy crisis slowly becoming a reality after Tesla boss Elon Musk talks with PM Malcolm Turnbull and Premier Jay Weatherill

A woman remains in critical condition after she was believed to be deliberately set on fire in her house in Adelaide’s South on Saturday.

Iranian asylum seeker Mojgan Shamsalipoor faces being sent back to detention if her bridging visa is not renewed by next week.

Federal government pushing state and territory governments to ban unvaccinated children to enrol in child care.

Tasmanian wombats suffering from the sarcoptic mange have been granted one hundred thousand dollars in funding by the state government.

In Sport…

Collingwood has beat the Giants 55-19 in the Australian Football Womens League on Sunday at Olympic Park.

Collingwood Magpies beat the Adelaide Thunderbirds in a 64-45 win on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

UFC chief Dana White has offered undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and current UFC champion Conor McGregor almost $25 million U.S dollars each to fight.

