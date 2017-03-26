Monday 7AM Bulletin

Underemployment of young people is the highest it has been in forty years, according to new research.

The Federal Government has announced a review into retail electricity prices, following recent increases in power costs for east coast consumers.

Australian National University astronomers are launching a public search of the southern skies for “Planet Nine”.

In Sport…

The Adelaide Crows have beaten the GWS Giants by 56 points at Adelaide Oval on Sunday afternoon.

Sydney FC has taken out the A-League Premiers’ Plate following a 3-0 victory over Perth Glory.

