Monday 7am Bulletin

Australian woman, Sara Connor, will decide today whether to appeal her four year Bali prison sentence.

Experts warn obese people and those with several health conditions should avoid major operations in small private hospitals when there is no physician there overnight.

Coalition frontbenchers have come out in support of business leaders after being criticised by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton for trying enforce their views on legislating same sex marriage in the federal parliament.

Adelaide Fringe Festival has smashed records with over six hundred and fifty thousand tickets sold this year.

In Sport…

Adelaide Crows had a successful win against Collingwood over the weekend.

Adelaide United beat Brisbane Roar 2-1 in Sunday’s A-League match.

Tensions are still simmering in Ranchi over Virat Kohli’s and Steve Smith’s dispute.

