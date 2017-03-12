Monday 7am Bulletin

Prime Minster Malcolm Turnbull and Premier Jay Weatherill are both in talks with Tesla boss Elon Musk to fix SA’s so-called energy crisis.

The federal government is pushing state and territory governments to ban unvaccinated children from enrolling in child care.

Western Australia’s new premier elect Mark McGowan will be sworn into office within 30 days, after Saturday’s Labor election landslide.

Federal Attorney General George Brandis could be in a contempt of court ruling after not taking an order seriously

A woman remains in critical condition after she was believed to be deliberately set on fire in her house in Adelaide’s South on Saturday.

In Sport…

Collingwood has thumped the Giants 55-19 in the Australian Football Women’s League on Sunday at Olympic Park.

Collingwood Magpies stunned the Adelaide Thunderbirds in a 64-45 victory on Sunday at Melbourne Park.

UFC chief Dana White has offered undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and UFC champion Conor McGregor almost $25 million U.S dollars each to fight.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato.