Monday 5pm Bulletin

Six men armed with hammers have attacked a woman at a Craigmore house last night, after neighbours reported continuous fighting.

A house fire in Edwardstown causing $150,000 worth of damage has been labelled suspicious by police.

Two men who used steak and lamb chops to conceal the smell of more than $500,000 in cash at Adelaide Airport have been given leave to appeal their jail terms.

Tasmanian independent Senator Jacqui Lambie has insisted that if the Coalition government wants any elements of the Racial Discrimination Act reforms to pass, they need to carve it up.

The Coalition government’s attempts to pass legislation in the final sitting week of parliament could be derailed, after One Nation threatened to strike until a dispute between Queensland sugarcane growers and companies QSL and Wilmar is resolved.

In sport…

Australia remains in the hunt of an elusive Test series win in India after Nathan Lyon spun a web over the Indian team late on day two of the Dharamsala decider.

News Reader/Sports Reader: Dale Anninos-Carter; Producer/Web Editor: Jarad McLoughlin