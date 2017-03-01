This Fringe there are many global collaborations, bringing together the best styles from across the world.

Mojito brings together artists from Australia and Spain – it’s a cabaret staged by a 9-piece orchestra of brilliant musicians who traverse the Latino culture.

The creator of the show is Brendan Fitzgerald from eMotion Music, a highly regarded South Australian musician and producer. He caught up with Jennie Lenman to tell us all about it!

Produced by Jennie Lenman

Image courtesy from Mojito! Adelaide Fringe Page

Song: Marliga performed by Mojito!