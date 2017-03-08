Midnight Static Playlist – 8 March 2017

Tonight on Midnight Static, Soph talks to a stripper in UNCUT, Nick talks about the new Eurovision contestants for 2017 and Tom reviews the work of Australia’s best new poet…Clive Palmer.

Track Artist Album

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends Single A

Thursday In The Danger Room (feat. Kamasi Washington) Run The Jewels Run The Jewels 3

Tonight Again Guy Sebastian Single A

Don't Come Easy Isaiah Single A

Let It Happen Tame Impala Currents A

Less I Know The Better Tame Impala Currents A

Past Life Tame Impala Currents A

American Woman The Guess Who American Woman

Wolves The Cat Empire Running With The Sun A