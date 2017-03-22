Midnight Static Playlist 23/3/2017
23 Mar 2017
On this episode of Midnight Static, more Alex Jones memes, the return of Uncut, bite-sized Eurovision and the first Late Debate.
Track Artist Album
Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Marinade Dope Lemon Marinade A
Crystalized Melody's Echo Chamber Melody's Echo Chamber
You Won't Be Missing That Part Of Me Melody's Echo Chamber Melody's Echo Chamber
Some Time Alone, Alone Melody's Echo Chamber Melody's Echo Chamber
Bisou Magic Melody's Echo Chamber Melody's Echo Chamber
Endless Shore Melody's Echo Chamber Melody's Echo Chamber
Anaesthetic Thomston Anaesthetic A
Can't Do Without You Caribou Our Love
ashadownonetooweak Juche $title