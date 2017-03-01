Midnight Static Playlist – 1 March 2017
02 Mar 2017
Soph, Tom and Nick make their Radio Adelaide debuts with a mix of favourites from recent releases, Eurovision contests, memes and the ambient music pioneer.
Track Artist Album
The Maze Wastefellow Amazed, A Maze!
Rinse Repeat Thrupence Rinse Repeat A
Satan D.D Dumbo Satan A
Push The Button Teapacks Eurovision Song Contest: Helsinki 2007
Packt Like Sardines In A Crushd Tin Box Radiohead Amnesiac
New Person, Same Old Mistakes Tame Impala Currents A
Shooting Stars Bag Raiders Bag Raiders A
Sweatpants Childish Gambino ft. Problem Because The Internet
1/1 Brian Eno Music For Airports