Midnight Static Playlist – 1 March 2017

Soph, Tom and Nick make their Radio Adelaide debuts with a mix of favourites from recent releases, Eurovision contests, memes and the ambient music pioneer.

Track Artist Album

The Maze Wastefellow Amazed, A Maze!

Rinse Repeat Thrupence Rinse Repeat A

Satan D.D Dumbo Satan A

Push The Button Teapacks Eurovision Song Contest: Helsinki 2007

Packt Like Sardines In A Crushd Tin Box Radiohead Amnesiac

New Person, Same Old Mistakes Tame Impala Currents A

Shooting Stars Bag Raiders Bag Raiders A

Sweatpants Childish Gambino ft. Problem Because The Internet