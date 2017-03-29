Midnight Static – 29/03/2017
30 Mar 2017
A few shows in and we get to the politics of Eurovision, a double helping of frisky tracks from Soph and a special guest host who creates some backlash…
Track Artist Album
Bang Your Drum Dead Man Fall Bang Your Drum
Young Vallis Alps Vallis Alps A
We Are Slavic Donatan & Cleo Eurovision Song Contest 2014 Copenhagen
Lured Jamala & DakhaBrakha Lured
Put Me Back Together Lupa J Put Me Back Together A
Shalala Moses Gunn Collective Mercy Mountain A
I Predict A Riot Kaiser Chiefs Employment
Void Seekae The Worry A