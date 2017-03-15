Midnight Static 15 March

This week on Midnight Static Soph and Nick spoke about the wonder of language, the finalised Eurovision list, a song to screw to and the complex geopolitical quagmire that is the middle east.

Track Artist Album

Drum Song The Temper Trap Conditions A

Happy New Year Lonelyspeck Lave A

Christa Totally Mild Down Time A

O Fortuna Pavel Urbanek O Fortuna

What's Your Malfunction The Funkoars The Hangover A

The Dreamer Anna of the North The Dreamer

Sooth Lady Wine Matt Corby Telluric A

Wild Child Ace Wilder Wild Child

Helppo Elämä Lauri Yrjölä UMK

Push Fog Lake Dragonchaser