Midnight Static 15 March
16 Mar 2017
This week on Midnight Static Soph and Nick spoke about the wonder of language, the finalised Eurovision list, a song to screw to and the complex geopolitical quagmire that is the middle east.
Track Artist Album
Drum Song The Temper Trap Conditions A
Happy New Year Lonelyspeck Lave A
Christa Totally Mild Down Time A
O Fortuna Pavel Urbanek O Fortuna
What's Your Malfunction The Funkoars The Hangover A
The Dreamer Anna of the North The Dreamer
Sooth Lady Wine Matt Corby Telluric A
Wild Child Ace Wilder Wild Child
Helppo Elämä Lauri Yrjölä UMK
Push Fog Lake Dragonchaser
Spectogram Fog Lake Dragonchaser