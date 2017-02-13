Michael Wohltmann: Enemy aliens – or just good Aussie citizens?

When World War One broke out, over 400 “enemy aliens” were interned on Torrens Island, just 22kms from the City of Adelaide in South Australia. Author Michael Wohltmann says that the interesting story behind the events of internment of German-Australians is why this happening was forgotten in our State’s history, and furthermore… how could a group of citizens who arrived in the colony in 1838 and were seen as “model loyal citizens”, become outcasts once war had taken effect? Interesting! Michael chats with us today about these issues.

Interviewer Fiona White