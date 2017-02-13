Mark Reidy: Social re-connection
What do art, lycra, cappuccinos and kayaks have in common? Well, they all form part of an innovative new program run by RSL Active, part of RSL SA & NT Branch. How? … listen in as Mark Reidy, Coordinator of the Veterans and Families Programs within RSL Active chats about the range of social re-connection opportunities that are now available to attract the ‘working’ Veteran and his or her family. But there’s a flow-on effect for other Veterans as well, and it meant changing the environment of the RSL. Interesting! Moving with the times to cater for the future.
Interviewer Helen Meyer
