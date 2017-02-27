Mac Benoy: Retirement – the fears and the reality

Entertaining Guest Speaker Mac Benoy reckons that by now most of us realise retirement is no longer the big send-off with the gold watch at age 65, from a company you’ve been with for decades. So what is it?

Australians contribute more than 700 million hours each year to volunteering, undertaken by 34 percent of the population. Volunteering is a great way to get out of the house, meet new people and even travel the world.

There’s no doubt that our Volunteer retirees contribute tremendously to both country and community… and they do it willingly. But is that all there is? Is it enough?