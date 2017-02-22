Queensland dance company Elements Collective are innovating Australian hip hop dance and culture, and have brought their cast of award winning freestyle and breakdancers to this year’s Fringe. Their highly anticipated new work M.I.N.D.E.D. pushes the boundaries of hip hop theatre, using a mix of acrobatics, intricate choreography and highly emotive soundscapes.

Breakfast Producer Phoebe Montgomery spoke to director and cast member Leah Tilney and lead performer Jackson Garcia about this exciting new performance.

Produced by Phoebe Montgomery