Lucky Seven – Matt Kaesler and Richard Horn

Adelaide’s hottest swing band the Lucky Seven is hitting the stage in company with the Melbourne Ska Orchestra as a part of Ska-BQ.

The band has been providing Adelaide with the truest sound and style of swing for over ten years and although their ranks have changed over time the essence is still the same.

Two of their members musical arranger and multi-instrumentalist Matt Kaesler and sax player and vocalist Richard Horn joined Breakfast to talk about all things Lucky Seven and the Ska-BQ welcome guys.

You can catch Lucky Seven along with the Melbourne Ska Orchestra as part of Ska BQ this Sunday March 26th at The Gov from 4pm until midnight.

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen and Chloe Holmes