Louis Donnarumma – Adelaide’s answer to Jeff Buckley!

Louis Donnarumma, is an Adelaide musician and Fringe performer. He plays his own music in the band Donnarumma yet also front-mans in a Jeff Buckley cover band, The Sounds of Jeff Buckley. Louis performs The Sounds of Jeff Buckley as part of the Adelaide’s Fringe Festival. I spoke to Louis about what it’s like being a performer during this time of year, his experiences and how it has impacted his own music.