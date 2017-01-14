Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 9 January 2017

14 Jan 2017
On Episode 12 of Lost ‘n’ Found we head to the Mojave Desert to immerse ourselves in the unique music of the enigma that is Clutchy Hopkins. No one knows who he is, though many tales exist of a worldly musician who has travelled through the far east, and trained under monks and shaman. Tall tales aside, many suspect he maybe the pseudonym of one or several well known established artists such as Cut Chemist, or Shawn Lee thought this has never been revealed. Expect psychedelic jazz folk sounds with a heavy hip hop feel. You will Dig!
4:08
Clutchy Hopkins
The Life Of Clutchy Hopkins
3:02
Clutchy Hopkins
The Life Of Clutchy Hopkins
Love Of A Woman feat. Darondo
Clutchy Hopkins
Walking Backwards
3rd Element
Clutchy Hopkins
Walking Backwards
Percy On The One
Clutchy Hopkins
Walking Backwards
Lord Kenji feat. Jim McComas
Clutchy Hopkins Meets Lord Kenjamin
Music Is My Medicine
Vomitspit
MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins
MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins
Riff Raff Rollin
Clutchy Hopkins Meets Lord Kenjamin
Music Is My Medicine
Change The Beat
MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins
MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins
Foregone
Misled Children
The Misled Children Meet Odean Pope
5:01
Misled Children
Peoples Market
4:56
Misled Children
Peoples Market
Bill Blows It
Shawn Lee & Clutchy Hopkins
Clutch Of The Tiger
Misled Kid
Misled Children
The Misled Children Meet Odean Pope
70 MPH Isn't Fast Enough To Get Out Of Nebraska
Shawn Lee & Clutchy Hopkins
Fascinating Fingers
Pretty Pain
Money Mark
Mark's Keyboard Repair
(My 1st) Big Break
Cut Chemist
The Audience's Listening
I've Been Trying
DJ Shadow
I Gotta Rokk EP
Song For David
Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra
Voices And Choices