Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 9 January 2017

On Episode 12 of Lost ‘n’ Found we head to the Mojave Desert to immerse ourselves in the unique music of the enigma that is Clutchy Hopkins. No one knows who he is, though many tales exist of a worldly musician who has travelled through the far east, and trained under monks and shaman. Tall tales aside, many suspect he maybe the pseudonym of one or several well known established artists such as Cut Chemist, or Shawn Lee thought this has never been revealed. Expect psychedelic jazz folk sounds with a heavy hip hop feel. You will Dig!

Track Artist Album

4:08 Clutchy Hopkins The Life Of Clutchy Hopkins

3:02 Clutchy Hopkins The Life Of Clutchy Hopkins

Love Of A Woman feat. Darondo Clutchy Hopkins Walking Backwards

3rd Element Clutchy Hopkins Walking Backwards

Percy On The One Clutchy Hopkins Walking Backwards

Lord Kenji feat. Jim McComas Clutchy Hopkins Meets Lord Kenjamin Music Is My Medicine

Vomitspit MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins

Riff Raff Rollin Clutchy Hopkins Meets Lord Kenjamin Music Is My Medicine

Change The Beat MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins

Foregone Misled Children The Misled Children Meet Odean Pope

5:01 Misled Children Peoples Market

4:56 Misled Children Peoples Market

Bill Blows It Shawn Lee & Clutchy Hopkins Clutch Of The Tiger

Misled Kid Misled Children The Misled Children Meet Odean Pope

70 MPH Isn't Fast Enough To Get Out Of Nebraska Shawn Lee & Clutchy Hopkins Fascinating Fingers

Pretty Pain Money Mark Mark's Keyboard Repair

(My 1st) Big Break Cut Chemist The Audience's Listening

I've Been Trying DJ Shadow I Gotta Rokk EP