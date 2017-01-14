Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 9 January 2017

14 Jan 2017

On Episode 12 of Lost ‘n’ Found we head to the Mojave Desert to immerse ourselves in the unique music of the enigma that is Clutchy Hopkins. No one knows who he is, though many tales exist of a worldly musician who has travelled through the far east, and trained under monks and shaman. Tall tales aside, many suspect he maybe the pseudonym of one or several well known established artists such as Cut Chemist, or Shawn Lee thought this has never been revealed. Expect psychedelic jazz folk sounds with a heavy hip hop feel. You will Dig!

Track Artist Album
4:08 Clutchy Hopkins The Life Of Clutchy Hopkins
3:02 Clutchy Hopkins The Life Of Clutchy Hopkins
Love Of A Woman feat. Darondo Clutchy Hopkins Walking Backwards
3rd Element Clutchy Hopkins Walking Backwards
Percy On The One Clutchy Hopkins Walking Backwards
Lord Kenji feat. Jim McComas Clutchy Hopkins Meets Lord Kenjamin Music Is My Medicine
Vomitspit MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins
Riff Raff Rollin Clutchy Hopkins Meets Lord Kenjamin Music Is My Medicine
Change The Beat MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins MF Doom Meets Clutchy Hopkins
Foregone Misled Children The Misled Children Meet Odean Pope
5:01 Misled Children Peoples Market
4:56 Misled Children Peoples Market
Bill Blows It Shawn Lee & Clutchy Hopkins Clutch Of The Tiger
Misled Kid Misled Children The Misled Children Meet Odean Pope
70 MPH Isn't Fast Enough To Get Out Of Nebraska Shawn Lee & Clutchy Hopkins Fascinating Fingers
Pretty Pain Money Mark Mark's Keyboard Repair
(My 1st) Big Break Cut Chemist The Audience's Listening
I've Been Trying DJ Shadow I Gotta Rokk EP
Song For David Shawn Lee's Ping Pong Orchestra Voices And Choices