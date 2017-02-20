Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 30 January 2017

20 Feb 2017

Episode 15 of Lost ‘n’ Found sees us diggin’ through the 1970’s progressive rock scene in Indonesia. The music provided a strident voice of rebellion against the dictatorship of President Suharto. The songs are filled with politically charged lyrics, and heavy fuzz sounds with as much influence drawn from James Brown’s funk as the hard rock sounds of Deep Purple and Grand Funk Railroad. Dig!

Track Artist Album
Hear Me Golden Wing
Jeritan Cinta Group Terenchem Group Terenchem
That Shocking Shaking Day Ivo's Group Ivo's Group
Haai Panbers Volume 1
Anti Gandja The Brims Album 1
Pantun Lama Murry
Uang Duo Kribo Achmad Albar and Ucok Aka Harahap
Shake Me Aka Shake Me
Bad News The Rollies The Rollies
Don't Talk About Freedom The Gang of Harry Roesli Philosophy Gang
Evil War Shark Move Ghede Chokra's
Freedom Freedom Of Rhapsodia Freedom Of Rhapsodia
Do What You Like Aka Do What You Like
The Promise Rhythm Kings Rhythm Kings
Pemain Bola Rasela Vol.III
Didunia Yang Lain Ariesta Birawa Group Vol.1
Candle Light Benny Soebardja And Lizard Benny Soebardja And Lizard
People Super Kid Special Edition
Mobil Tua Koes Plus In Hard Beat Vol.II
Saman Doye Black Brothers
Kuen Kuen Lueng Lueng (Iron Man) Sroeng Santi