Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 30 January 2017

Episode 15 of Lost ‘n’ Found sees us diggin’ through the 1970’s progressive rock scene in Indonesia. The music provided a strident voice of rebellion against the dictatorship of President Suharto. The songs are filled with politically charged lyrics, and heavy fuzz sounds with as much influence drawn from James Brown’s funk as the hard rock sounds of Deep Purple and Grand Funk Railroad. Dig!

Track Artist Album

Hear Me Golden Wing

Jeritan Cinta Group Terenchem Group Terenchem

That Shocking Shaking Day Ivo's Group Ivo's Group

Haai Panbers Volume 1

Anti Gandja The Brims Album 1

Pantun Lama Murry

Uang Duo Kribo Achmad Albar and Ucok Aka Harahap

Shake Me Aka Shake Me

Bad News The Rollies The Rollies

Don't Talk About Freedom The Gang of Harry Roesli Philosophy Gang

Evil War Shark Move Ghede Chokra's

Freedom Freedom Of Rhapsodia Freedom Of Rhapsodia

Do What You Like Aka Do What You Like

The Promise Rhythm Kings Rhythm Kings

Pemain Bola Rasela Vol.III

Didunia Yang Lain Ariesta Birawa Group Vol.1

Candle Light Benny Soebardja And Lizard Benny Soebardja And Lizard

People Super Kid Special Edition

Mobil Tua Koes Plus In Hard Beat Vol.II

Saman Doye Black Brothers