Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 30 January 2017

20 Feb 2017
Episode 15 of Lost ‘n’ Found sees us diggin’ through the 1970’s progressive rock scene in Indonesia. The music provided a strident voice of rebellion against the dictatorship of President Suharto. The songs are filled with politically charged lyrics, and heavy fuzz sounds with as much influence drawn from James Brown’s funk as the hard rock sounds of Deep Purple and Grand Funk Railroad. Dig!
Jeritan Cinta
Group Terenchem
Group Terenchem
That Shocking Shaking Day
Ivo's Group
Ivo's Group
Anti Gandja
The Brims
Album 1
Uang
Duo Kribo
Achmad Albar and Ucok Aka Harahap
Bad News
The Rollies
The Rollies
Don't Talk About Freedom
The Gang of Harry Roesli
Philosophy Gang
Evil War
Shark Move
Ghede Chokra's
Freedom
Freedom Of Rhapsodia
Freedom Of Rhapsodia
Do What You Like
Aka
Do What You Like
The Promise
Rhythm Kings
Rhythm Kings
Pemain Bola
Rasela
Vol.III
Didunia Yang Lain
Ariesta Birawa Group
Vol.1
Candle Light
Benny Soebardja And Lizard
Benny Soebardja And Lizard
People
Super Kid
Special Edition
Mobil Tua
Koes Plus
In Hard Beat Vol.II
Saman Doye
Black Brothers
Kuen Kuen Lueng Lueng (Iron Man)
Sroeng Santi