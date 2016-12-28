Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 26 December 2016
28 Dec 2016
On Episode 10 of Lost ‘n’ Found we go on another odyssey into the far out world of Krautrock. Expect to hear plenty of epic cosmic jams from Agitation Free, Ash Ra Tempel, Tangerine Dream, Cosmic Jokers and much much more.
Track Artist Album
Malesch Agitation Free Malesch
Ruckzuck Kraftwerk Kraftwerk
Darkness: Flowers Must Die Ash Ra Tempel Schwingungen
The Third Reich German Oak German Oak
Dreams and Nightmares (Dreams) Message From Books and Dreams
Watussi Harmonia Musik Von Harmonia
Der Wagen Walter Wegmuller Tarot
Birth of Liquid Plejades Tangerine Dream Zeit
Base & Apex Eno, Moebius & Roedelius After The Heat
Galactic Supermarket 1 Cosmic Jokers Galactic Supermarket