Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 26 December 2016

On Episode 10 of Lost ‘n’ Found we go on another odyssey into the far out world of Krautrock. Expect to hear plenty of epic cosmic jams from Agitation Free, Ash Ra Tempel, Tangerine Dream, Cosmic Jokers and much much more.

Track Artist Album

Malesch Agitation Free Malesch

Ruckzuck Kraftwerk Kraftwerk

Darkness: Flowers Must Die Ash Ra Tempel Schwingungen

The Third Reich German Oak German Oak

Dreams and Nightmares (Dreams) Message From Books and Dreams

Watussi Harmonia Musik Von Harmonia

Der Wagen Walter Wegmuller Tarot

Birth of Liquid Plejades Tangerine Dream Zeit

Base & Apex Eno, Moebius & Roedelius After The Heat