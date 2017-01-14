Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 2 January 2017
Episode 11 of Lost ‘n’ Found finds us submerging ourselves in the tranquil world of new age music. Expect plenty of serene ambient soundscapes from the likes of Iasos, Steven Halpern, Ariel Kalma, Laraaji and many others.
Track Artist Album
Lueena Coast Iasos Inter-Dimensional Music
The Dance #1 Brian Eno & Laraaji Ambient 3: Day Of Radiance
Tien Fu: Heaven's Gate (Excerpt) Aeoliah I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)
Blue Spirals Daniel Kobialka Path of Joy
Lunar Eclipse Mark Banning I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)
Mille Voix Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe & Ariel Kalma FRKWYS Vol.12: We Know Each Other Somehow
As The Earth Kissed The Moon Michael Stearns Planetary Unfolding
Two Souls Dance Larkin Moments Empowered
Seventh Chakra Keynote B Steven Halpern I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)
Seraphic Borealis Joel Andrews I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)
Li Sun Judith Tripp I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)