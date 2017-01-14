Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 2 January 2017

Episode 11 of Lost ‘n’ Found finds us submerging ourselves in the tranquil world of new age music. Expect plenty of serene ambient soundscapes from the likes of Iasos, Steven Halpern, Ariel Kalma, Laraaji and many others.

Track Artist Album

Lueena Coast Iasos Inter-Dimensional Music

The Dance #1 Brian Eno & Laraaji Ambient 3: Day Of Radiance

Tien Fu: Heaven's Gate (Excerpt) Aeoliah I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)

Blue Spirals Daniel Kobialka Path of Joy

Lunar Eclipse Mark Banning I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)

Mille Voix Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe & Ariel Kalma FRKWYS Vol.12: We Know Each Other Somehow

As The Earth Kissed The Moon Michael Stearns Planetary Unfolding

Two Souls Dance Larkin Moments Empowered

Seventh Chakra Keynote B Steven Halpern I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)

Seraphic Borealis Joel Andrews I Am The Center (Private Issue New Age Music In America, 1950-1990)