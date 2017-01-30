Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 16 January 2017

Plenty of heavy fuzzed out sounds on Episode 13 of Lost ‘n’ Found as we dig into Japanese Prog and Psychedelic rock from the late 60’s and early 70’s. Expect to hear Flower Travellin’ Band, Far East Family Band, Speed, Glue & Shinki plus much more.

Track Artist Album

Black Sabbath Flower Travellin' Band Anywhere

Mr Walking Drugstore Man Speed, Glue & Shinki Eve

Timeless Far East Family Band Nipponjin

Shomyo - Part 1 People Ceremony - Buddha Meet Rock

The Story Of Our Master Magical Power Mako Jump

Map Flower Travellin' Band Satori

Blind Baby Has Its Mother's Eyes Les Rallizes Dénudés Blind Baby Has Its Mother's Eyes

Stoned Out Of My Mind Speed, Glue & Shinki Eve

Mano Dharma '74 Takehisa Kosugi Catch-Wave

Shomyo - Part 2 People Ceremony - Buddha Meet Rock

Jump Magical Power Mako Jump