Lost ‘n’ Found Playlist – 16 January 2017
30 Jan 2017
Plenty of heavy fuzzed out sounds on Episode 13 of Lost ‘n’ Found as we dig into Japanese Prog and Psychedelic rock from the late 60’s and early 70’s. Expect to hear Flower Travellin’ Band, Far East Family Band, Speed, Glue & Shinki plus much more.
Track Artist Album
Black Sabbath Flower Travellin' Band Anywhere
Mr Walking Drugstore Man Speed, Glue & Shinki Eve
Timeless Far East Family Band Nipponjin
Shomyo - Part 1 People Ceremony - Buddha Meet Rock
The Story Of Our Master Magical Power Mako Jump
Map Flower Travellin' Band Satori
Blind Baby Has Its Mother's Eyes Les Rallizes Dénudés Blind Baby Has Its Mother's Eyes
Stoned Out Of My Mind Speed, Glue & Shinki Eve
Mano Dharma '74 Takehisa Kosugi Catch-Wave
Shomyo - Part 2 People Ceremony - Buddha Meet Rock
Jump Magical Power Mako Jump
Kokoro Far East Family Band Parallel World