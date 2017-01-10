Looking back on six years of SACOSS with Helen Connolly

Helen Connolly is the South Australian Director of Red Cross and has been Chair of the SACOSS Board and Policy Council since 2010. Now, the time has come for her to pass the baton to CEO of ECH David Panter, who has been appointed as the new Chair. Small Change caught up with him last month.

Helen joined us live in studio to reflect back on some of the most memorable parts of her time as the Chair of SACOSS.

Produced by Bonnie Parker