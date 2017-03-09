Local Noise Playlist – 9 March 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 6 April 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A

Guards Down Dag A

Beverly The Aves Good News A

Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A

Private Vera Blue A

Dust Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A

2 Black 2 Strong A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

Not A Fighter Airling A

All Lost Jack Grace River A

Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A

The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

I'm Gonna Get My Heart Cut Out All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

When The Sun Comes Up All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Tell Me All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Parking Lot All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Candle All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Sailboat All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Oh Lover Of Mine All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Don't Cry All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Childhood Home All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Cadillac All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Bitter Mane House Of Horror A

Hypnotised Flamingo A

La Luz Xanga A

We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My World A

Fading Vallis Alps A

Please Huntly A

Inside Your Town Is Inside Your Head Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool A

What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A

Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A

1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A

Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A

Jungle Tash Sultana A

For You Northeast Party House Dare A

Settle Lonelyspeck Lave A