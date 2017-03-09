Local Noise Playlist – 9 March 2017
09 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 6 April 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
Guards Down Dag A
Beverly The Aves Good News A
Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
Private Vera Blue A
Dust Buried Feather Mind Of The Swarm A
2 Black 2 Strong A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Shade Away Electric Fields Inma A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Not A Fighter Airling A
All Lost Jack Grace River A
Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A
The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
I'm Gonna Get My Heart Cut Out All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
When The Sun Comes Up All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Tell Me All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Parking Lot All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Candle All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Sailboat All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Oh Lover Of Mine All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Don't Cry All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Childhood Home All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Cadillac All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
Hypnotised Flamingo A
La Luz Xanga A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My World A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Please Huntly A
Inside Your Town Is Inside Your Head Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
For You Northeast Party House Dare A
Settle Lonelyspeck Lave A
Give Me Nothing Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A