Local Noise Playlist – 9 January 2017

Track Artist Album

Happy New Year Lonelyspeck A

Paperbark Allume A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

A Community Service Announcement Jonathan Boulet Jonathan Boulet A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

Boom Cha TIL The Break Underneath The Fucking Bridge A

Fade (Nothing At All) Boilermakers A

I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A

Amelia Raygun Everything happens for no reason. A

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A

Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A

Come People Xavier Rudd A

Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck A

Fear In Me Harts Smoke, Fire, Hope, Desire A

Space Goat Ocean Alley A

Tomorrow (Silverchair cover) The Gooch Palms A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A

Long Island Tony Font Show Deluxe A

Burdens Larsen A

Been So Long Indiago A

Let's Be Friends Mosquito Coast A

Trust Mezko A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Limitless Naomi Keyte A

Everytime, Everything Karnaboy A

Atlas Sirins & Bromtown A

Talkin' 'Bout It feat. KLP Young Franco A

Luv UV Boi A

Incompetence It's A Hoax A

Boys Night Spod A

Summer Pop CODA A

What Do You Day feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Indigo Club The Montreals A