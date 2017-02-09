Local Noise Playlist – 9 February 2017
09 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 9 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Indigo Club The Montreals A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Everyone Mezko A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
Only The Young The Timbers Restless A
Don't Want Annie Bass A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
Company Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Somebody Else's House Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Undertow Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Sister Song I Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Have Her Fill Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Saltbush And Sand Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Sister Song II Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Old Pines Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Not A Fighter Airling A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Think About It Thundamentals A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatssen A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A
Come People Xavier Rudd A
Space Goat Ocean Alley In Purple A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Loco Wanderers A