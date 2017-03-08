Local Noise Playlist – 8 March 2017
08 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 5 April 2017.]
Track Artist Album
The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Vanilla Moody Beach A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
Don't Want Annie Bass A
Double Standards Flangipanis A
Girlie Bits Ali Barter A
Beverly The Aves Good News A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
The Strut 30/70 A
Generations Will Rise Nattali Rize & Notis New Era Frequency A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey A
Incompetence It's A Hoax A
Fits Like Leather The Rules The Rules A
Love And Violence The Superjesus Love And Violence A
Boss Bitch Lazertits A
They Keep Telling Me Phebe Starr A
Not A Fighter Airling A
Paperbark Allume A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Battle Royal Ecca Vandal A
My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey-Wifeys Cats Against Cat Calls A
Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A
Same Same WAAX A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A
Ghost Of Disco Sugar Fed Leopards Sweet Spots A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Wild Romance Nakatomi A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Trust Mezko A
How Much Does Your Love Cost? Thelma Plum Monsters A
Private Vera Blue A
Pony (Nocturne For A Night Drive) Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A