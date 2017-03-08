Local Noise Playlist – 8 March 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 5 April 2017.]

Track Artist Album

The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Vanilla Moody Beach A

Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A

Don't Want Annie Bass A

Double Standards Flangipanis A

Girlie Bits Ali Barter A

Beverly The Aves Good News A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

The Strut 30/70 A

Generations Will Rise Nattali Rize & Notis New Era Frequency A

Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

Jungle Tash Sultana A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey A

Incompetence It's A Hoax A

Fits Like Leather The Rules The Rules A

Love And Violence The Superjesus Love And Violence A

Boss Bitch Lazertits A

They Keep Telling Me Phebe Starr A

Not A Fighter Airling A

Paperbark Allume A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Battle Royal Ecca Vandal A

My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey-Wifeys Cats Against Cat Calls A

Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A

Same Same WAAX A

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A

Tapping On The Roof Sahara Beck Panacea A

Ghost Of Disco Sugar Fed Leopards Sweet Spots A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Wild Romance Nakatomi A

Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A

Bitter Mane House Of Horror A

Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

Trust Mezko A

How Much Does Your Love Cost? Thelma Plum Monsters A

Private Vera Blue A