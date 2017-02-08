Local Noise Playlist – 8 February 2017
08 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 8 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Top Boy The Byzantines A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Creepin' Kingswood A
Same Same WAAX A
Don't Want Annie Bass A
Dust Buried Feather A
Mountain The Dunes A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Loco Wanderers A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A
Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Stranger Things Theme (Upside Down Remix) Luke Million A
Undertow Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Everyone Mezko A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Not A Fighter Airling A
Think About It Thundamentals A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Ornament Electric FIelds Inma A
Ironbark The Waifs A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
All I've Got Time For The Timbers Restless A
Company Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A