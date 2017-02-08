Local Noise Playlist – 8 February 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 8 March 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Cigarette Ali Barter A

Happy In Your Head Ceres A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

DIYS Horror My Friend A

Fading Vallis Alps A

Top Boy The Byzantines A

We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

Creepin' Kingswood A

Same Same WAAX A

Don't Want Annie Bass A

Dust Buried Feather A

Mountain The Dunes A

Mombasa Foreign/National A

Loco Wanderers A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

Self-Defeating Blues Juliette Seizure & The Tremor-Dolls Chewing Out Your Rhythm On My Bubblegum A

Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A

Stranger Things Theme (Upside Down Remix) Luke Million A

Undertow Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Everywhere With You Katy Steele A

Television Love Mosquito Coast A

Everyone Mezko A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

Not A Fighter Airling A

Think About It Thundamentals A

Jungle Tash Sultana A

Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A

Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A

1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A

Ornament Electric FIelds Inma A

Ironbark The Waifs A

Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A

All I've Got Time For The Timbers Restless A