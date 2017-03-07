Local Noise Playlist – 7 March 2017
07 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 4 April 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Leila Miami Horror A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A
Vanilla Moody Beach A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Dead In A Minute feat. Caiti Baker A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
The Strut 30/70 A
Get Mine feat. Parvyn L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Stone Age Brain feat. Tim Rogers Jen Cloher A
Cold Burger, Cold Fries Henry Wagons What I Did Last Night A
Settle The Score feat. Kylie Auldist Cookin' On 3 Burners A
Lovely Running Touch A
Everyone Mezko A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
Come Party Polish Club A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Private Vera Blue A
Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
House Of Horror Mane House Of Horror A
Hypnotised Flamingo A
Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett A
Forgetting The Blue Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A
Mexico Ryan Martin John Solar A
I'm Gonna Get My Heart Cut Out All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
New Boy Tough Uncle A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Stone Men Dappled Cities A
Isolate SAATSUMA A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Walrus D.D Dumbo A
Lagoon Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe See My World A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Little Sister Waltz Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A
Whiskey Rivers The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A