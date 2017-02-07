Local Noise Playlist – 7 February 2017
07 Feb 2017
Track Artist Album
Don't Want Annie Bass A
Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
Old Pines Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Mexico Ryan Martin John A
Mabel's Bookshop The Clouds A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Fire Robbie Miller A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Top Boy The Byzantines A
They Keep Telling Me Phebe Starr A
Infinity In Your Eyes Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Have Her Fill Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Let's Be Friends Mosquito Coast A
Everyone Mezko A
Took Me By The Winter Gypsy A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Wine Chinese New Year A
Leaving England Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
Soul's Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A
Come People Xavier Rudd A
Space Goat Ocean Alley A
Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Everywhere With You Katy Steel Human A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Loco Wanderers A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
We Spoke Of The Future Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A