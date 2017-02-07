Local Noise Playlist – 7 February 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 7 March 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Don't Want Annie Bass A

Feel The Way I Do The Jungle Giants A

Jungle Tash Sultana A

Ubu Methyl Ethel A

Old Pines Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Mexico Ryan Martin John A

Mabel's Bookshop The Clouds A

Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A

Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Nihilist Party Anthem Ball Park Music Every Night The Same Dream A

Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A

Fire Robbie Miller A

Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A

The Plan The Timbers Restless A

Top Boy The Byzantines A

They Keep Telling Me Phebe Starr A

Infinity In Your Eyes Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Mombasa Foreign/National A

Have Her Fill Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Washed Out Timberwolf A

Let's Be Friends Mosquito Coast A

Everyone Mezko A

Took Me By The Winter Gypsy A

Keep Growing Camp Cope A

Wine Chinese New Year A

Leaving England Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A

Soul's Come Alive Deep Street Soul A

Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A

Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A

Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A

Come People Xavier Rudd A

Space Goat Ocean Alley A

Power Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A

Everywhere With You Katy Steel Human A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

Loco Wanderers A

Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A