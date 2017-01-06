Local Noise Playlist – 6th January 2017

Mully from Pixels Rising hosted Local Noise today, as we played tracks from Ali Barter, The Preatures, The Avalanches and many more, in the lead up to a big weekend in music for Adelaide.

Track Artist Album

Girlie Bits Ali Barter A

I Know A Girl The Preatures A

Subways The Avalanches Wildflower A

Going Home The Avalanches Wildflower A

If I Was A Folkstar The Avalanches Wildflower A

Gravity Jamatar Spacesounds A

Shy Karnaboy Feathers Falling In Slow Motion A

Stranger (feat. Elliphant) Peking Duk A

Chameleon PNAU A

Run-Hide (feat. Jesse Davidson) Brokers Resettler A

All I Could Do Oscar Key Sung A

Hanging By A Thread (feat. Natalie Foster) Elk Road A

Mob Rule Bad Dreems A

I'm Nucky Thompson, This Is Alantic City Sincerely Grizzly A

French Song Atilla My Honey A

1993 (No Chill) [feat. Jess Kent] Paces A

Holding On To You (feat. Savoi) Two Can A

Black Panda Koi Child A

Focus Tough Uncle A

Embracing Me SAFIA A

Till It's Too Late Swimming Yes, Tonight A

Interstellar Jamatar Journerys A

About Us Calavera Journeys A

Rather Be Lonely I Know Leopard A

Hypnotised Flamingo A

Washed Out Timber Wolf A

Fire In The Sky John Butler Trio Grand National A

Couldn't Be Him The Transatlantics Transatlantics A

Tea Legs Transatlantics Transatlantics A

TripleBrie Swimming Yes, Tonight A

Give Me Nothing Koral & The Goodbye Horses A

Can't Control My Love Total Giovanni A

Fading Vallis Alps A

Drop Your Love (feat. DiRTY RADIO) Young Franco A

Calling Out (feat. Paul Dempsey) PEZ Don't Look Down A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A

Hypercolour Ali Barter A