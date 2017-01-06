Local Noise Playlist – 6th January 2017
06 Jan 2017
Mully from Pixels Rising hosted Local Noise today, as we played tracks from Ali Barter, The Preatures, The Avalanches and many more, in the lead up to a big weekend in music for Adelaide.
Track Artist Album
Girlie Bits Ali Barter A
I Know A Girl The Preatures A
Subways The Avalanches Wildflower A
Going Home The Avalanches Wildflower A
If I Was A Folkstar The Avalanches Wildflower A
Gravity Jamatar Spacesounds A
Shy Karnaboy Feathers Falling In Slow Motion A
Stranger (feat. Elliphant) Peking Duk A
Chameleon PNAU A
Run-Hide (feat. Jesse Davidson) Brokers Resettler A
All I Could Do Oscar Key Sung A
Hanging By A Thread (feat. Natalie Foster) Elk Road A
Mob Rule Bad Dreems A
I'm Nucky Thompson, This Is Alantic City Sincerely Grizzly A
French Song Atilla My Honey A
1993 (No Chill) [feat. Jess Kent] Paces A
Holding On To You (feat. Savoi) Two Can A
Black Panda Koi Child A
Focus Tough Uncle A
Embracing Me SAFIA A
Till It's Too Late Swimming Yes, Tonight A
Interstellar Jamatar Journerys A
About Us Calavera Journeys A
Rather Be Lonely I Know Leopard A
Hypnotised Flamingo A
Washed Out Timber Wolf A
Fire In The Sky John Butler Trio Grand National A
Couldn't Be Him The Transatlantics Transatlantics A
Tea Legs Transatlantics Transatlantics A
TripleBrie Swimming Yes, Tonight A
Give Me Nothing Koral & The Goodbye Horses A
Can't Control My Love Total Giovanni A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Drop Your Love (feat. DiRTY RADIO) Young Franco A
Calling Out (feat. Paul Dempsey) PEZ Don't Look Down A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A
Hypercolour Ali Barter A
Lepus Rising Jamatar Journeys A