Local Noise Playlist – 6 March 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 3 April 2017.]

Track Artist Album

The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Ornament Electric Fields Inma A

1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

Come Party Polish Club A

Cigarette Ali Barter A

Vanilla Moody Beach A

Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Same Same WAAX A

Creepin' Kingswood A

Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A

Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe A

Passion Parade Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A

Mexico Ryan Martin John Solar A

You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A

Hypnotised Flamingo A

Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett A

Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A

Bitter Mane House Of Horror A

Bullshit Dune Rats A

Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A

New Boy Tough Uncle A

Dust Buried Feather A

Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A

Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A

Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A

I Believe In What's Gone Wrong Max Savage And The False Idols Live on Local Noise April 2016 A

Down Like This feat. Tkay Maidza Motez The Vibe A

Private Vera Blue A

Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A

Stone Men Dappled Cities A

Tell Me All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A

Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A

Been Down Koral Live on Local Noise June 2015 A