Local Noise Playlist – 6 March 2017
06 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 3 April 2017.]
Track Artist Album
The Devil's Part All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Come Party Polish Club A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Vanilla Moody Beach A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Same Same WAAX A
Creepin' Kingswood A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Small Change Glenn Skuthorpe A
Passion Parade Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Mexico Ryan Martin John Solar A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A
Hypnotised Flamingo A
Heart Beat Beat Kelly Menhennett A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
Bullshit Dune Rats A
Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
New Boy Tough Uncle A
Dust Buried Feather A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
I Believe In What's Gone Wrong Max Savage And The False Idols Live on Local Noise April 2016 A
Down Like This feat. Tkay Maidza Motez The Vibe A
Private Vera Blue A
Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A
Stone Men Dappled Cities A
Tell Me All Our Exes Live In Texas When We Fall A
Stuart Highway The Bitter Darlings Stuart Highway A
Been Down Koral Live on Local Noise June 2015 A
Loco Wanderers Something For A Distraction A