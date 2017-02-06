Local Noise Playlist – 6 February 2017
06 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 6 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Company Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Infinity In Your Eyes Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A
Wolves The Cat Empire Rising With The Sun A
Come People Xavier Rudd A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Space Goat Ocean Alley A
Fear In Me Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
You Tell, I'll Listen Okin Osan Are You Game? A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
DIYS Horror My Friend A
Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
What Do You Say? feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Loco Wanderers A
Trippin' The Light Fantastic Ball Park Music A
Simulation Tkay Maidza TKAY A
Fire Robbie Miller A
Ivy League Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Dust Buried Feather A
Through The Fog Muto A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Trust Mezko A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Mosquitoes Luke Seymoup A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Already Home Alex The Astronaut A
Off White Limousine Client Liaison Diplomatic Immunity A
Shine Asta A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Ironbark The Waifs A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Saltbush And Sand Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A