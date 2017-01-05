Local Noise Playlist – 5th January 2017
05 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Sleep In Take Your Time A
Been Down Koral & the Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A
Ode 2 Summa Ali Barter AB A
Hangin' On Sui Zhen Secretly Susan A
Honey GL Touch A
Laika Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Altruism Oscar Key Sung A
Radio Song Attila My Honey A
You've Underestimated Me, Dude Kate Miller-Heidke The Best of Kate Miller-Heidke: Act One A
Nest Rainbow Chan Spacings A
No Answer UV boi [L-UV] A
When We Break Total Giovanni A
White Flag Ecca Vandal A
F E M A L E Sampa The Great The Great Mixtape A
With You Clairy Browne Pool A
The Knife Nakatomi A
Caroline Bad//Dreems A
Get Money E^ST Get Money! A
Don't You Worry Electric Fields Inma A
Dancing in the Darkness Sally Seltmann A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
VOID CORIN Virtuality A
Needless FLAMINGO A
Another Life I Know Leopard Another Life A
Luxurious Sarah Blasko Eternal Return A
Working Out Donny Benét A
Alligators Making Allegations Confidence Man A
Brush Oscar Key Sung A
Doctors Tough Uncle A
How to Fake Coincidence Todd Sibbin and the Acadian Driftwood The Bottled Ship Got Freedom A
Company Naomi Keyte A
Hurricane Young Franco A
My Clique LOSSLESS LOSSLESS A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A
Firetrain Todd Sibbin and the Acadian Driftwood The Bottled Ship Got Freedom A
Cypress America Glass Skies Fly On, Children A
Us; Or Optimism Sincerely, Grizzly Halves A
Paperbark Allume Why Move Very Fast At All A
Limitless Naomi Keyte A
Little Sister Waltz Koral & the Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A