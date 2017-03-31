Local Noise Playlist – 31 March 2017
31 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Flux Ross Henry A
Shallow Oscar Key Sung A
What Do You Say ft. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby After A Time A
Private Vera Blue A
Broken Promises RAYGUN Everything happens for no reason. A
Girlie Bits Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Indigo Club The Montreals A
Loco Wanderers Something for a Distraction A
You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
All I Need Jungle City Jungle City 3 A
Hold You Up Timberwolf A
Party Til I Die (Or Die Trying) The Bennies Wisdom Machine: A Journey Into the Mind of The Bennies A
New Aeon Urtekk A
In Never Rains (It Only Floods) Todd Sibbin and the Acadian Driftwood A Set of Knives - A Pair of Pens A
Diamontees On Ur Coffin HTMLflowers A
Fingertips Vera Blue A
The Weather Pond A
There's No Time Like Eternity Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A
Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A
Is He That Man Marcus Whale Inland Sea A
In the Fog, In the Flame Bec Sandridge In the Fog A
Back to the Rhythm ft. Sam Sparro Luke Million A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Old Enough Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A
Fading Vallis Alps A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Darling Jesse Davidson A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A
Femme Maison / One Man House Methyl Ethel Everything is Forgotten A
Don't You Worry Electric Fields Inma A
Fate Pines A
F E M A L E Sampa the Great The Great Mixtape A
Elevator Holy Holy Paint A
Cigarette Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Holy Sick WAAX Holy Sick A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
For You Northeast Party House Dare A
Because I Love You Montaigne Glorious Heights A