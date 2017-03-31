Local Noise Playlist – 31 March 2017

Track Artist Album

Flux Ross Henry A

Shallow Oscar Key Sung A

What Do You Say ft. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby After A Time A

Private Vera Blue A

Broken Promises RAYGUN Everything happens for no reason. A

Girlie Bits Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A

Indigo Club The Montreals A

Loco Wanderers Something for a Distraction A

You Don't Think You Like People Like Me Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

All I Need Jungle City Jungle City 3 A

Hold You Up Timberwolf A

Party Til I Die (Or Die Trying) The Bennies Wisdom Machine: A Journey Into the Mind of The Bennies A

New Aeon Urtekk A

In Never Rains (It Only Floods) Todd Sibbin and the Acadian Driftwood A Set of Knives - A Pair of Pens A

Diamontees On Ur Coffin HTMLflowers A

Fingertips Vera Blue A

The Weather Pond A

There's No Time Like Eternity Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A

Television Love Mosquito Coast A

All My Friends Are Scientists Tom West A

Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A

Is He That Man Marcus Whale Inland Sea A

In the Fog, In the Flame Bec Sandridge In the Fog A

Back to the Rhythm ft. Sam Sparro Luke Million A

Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A

Old Enough Melody Pool Deep Dark Savage Heart A

Fading Vallis Alps A

High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

Darling Jesse Davidson A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A

Femme Maison / One Man House Methyl Ethel Everything is Forgotten A

Don't You Worry Electric Fields Inma A

Fate Pines A

F E M A L E Sampa the Great The Great Mixtape A

Elevator Holy Holy Paint A

Cigarette Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A

Holy Sick WAAX Holy Sick A

Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A

For You Northeast Party House Dare A