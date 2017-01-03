Local Noise Playlist – 3/01/2017
03 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Harmony The Avalanches Wildflower A
1-5-9 Koi Child Koi Child A
Last Rainbow Chan Spacings A
That Lovin' Thing Oisima Goddess A
Spirit Beat No Zu Afterlife A
Plastic Drunk Mums Gon' Troppo A
Wildfire Pinheads A
Armed With The Past Hyder Seek A
Heavens Gate The Baker Suite Your Dreaming Self A
Down By The Water The Skeleton Club Rattle & Smoke EP A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A
Loaded Gun Lazy Eye A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Howlin At The Moon Bondi Cigars A
Lemonade Glass Skies
Little Sister Waltz Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A
Darling Jesse Davidson Lizard Boy A
Hold This Tight I Know Leopard Illumina A
Hypercolour Ali Barter AB A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A. B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Dutch Spring Sampa The Great The Great Mixtape A
Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A
Native Tongue Gang Of Youths Let Me Be Clear A
Flesh & Electricity Camp Cope Camp Cope A
Come Go With Me / This Little Light Tim Moore Songs For Little People A
Paper Sails Stu Larsen Ryeford A
Cry Like A Psycho Heaps Good Friends A
Five Grand Wireheads A
Dinosaurs Slick Arnold One A
Holiday Orelia AN Imaginary Life EP A
Don't You Worry Electric Fields Inma A
Walrus D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A
Takeover feat. Mirrah L-Fresh The Lion Become A
The Strut 30/70 A
Mess At Best Thom Lion & The Tamers A
Old Man Hands The Hard Aches Pheromones A
The Last Of The Freakazoids Davey Lane Atonally Young A
This House Is Gonna Burn Taasha Coates Taasha Coates & Her Melancholy Sweethearts A
Electric Indigo The Paper Kites twelvefour A
Tell Me All Our Exes Live In Texas Tell Me A
Mind Renovation Dorsal Fins Mind Renovation A
Jesus Alone Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree A