Local Noise Playlist – 30 March 2017
30 Mar 2017
Track Artist Album
Beyond ft. Lesley Williams Hartway A
Catastrophe Hollow Everdaze A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Glimpses Water Park A
Fly in a Web Kelly Menhennett World of Mine A
Storm SAATSUMA A
Sedated Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Mombasa Foreign/National Depaysement A
Inma Electric Fields Inma A
My Captain Marcus Whale Inland Sea A
Same Same WAAX A
No Time Like Eternity Violet Swells No Time Like Eternity A
Cigarette Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
One Foot In Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Girlie Bits Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Tokyo Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
The Captain Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Light Them On Fire Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Live With You Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Delilah Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Far Away Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Walk Talk Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
No Waves, No Babes STORK A
Pareidolia Urtekk A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Femme Maison / One Man House Methyl Ethel Everything is Forgotten A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A
Autopsy Lonelyspeck Lave A
You're a Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In the Fog A
Anoxia King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
White Staircase Rin Mcardle A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A
Back to the Rhythm ft. Sam Sparro Luke Million A
Flow Crooked Colours A
Diamontees On Ur Coffin HTMLflowers A
Skip Oscar Key Sung A
Let's Ride Dr Dictionary and Mad Mantis Doc and the Madman Sampler A
Butcher's Daughter Rhys Howlett A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
You S Y Orosa A
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A