Local Noise playlist – 30 December 2016
30 Dec 2016
Track Artist Album
Pony (Nocturne For A Night Drive) Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A
Run-Hide feat. Jesse Davidson Brokers Resettler A
Far Away Ali Barter (single) A
High Class Love It's A Hoax Only When A
Company Naomi Keyte (single) A
Conjure Woman Blues Emily Davis and Cal Williams (Live on Radio Adelaide Breakfast) A
5019 Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A
Nina Simone Electric Fields Inma A
The Lotus Eaters Jennifer Kingwell The Lotus Eaters A
Phazer The Rocketeers (single) A
Needless Flamingo Heavy Steps A
Alive Nakatomi (single) A
Vertically (Sirins Remix) Lizzie Bradley Nimbus A
Nina Bonita Electrica Chica Chica Electrica In The Dust A
Calling His Name Sasha March (single) A
Wicked World Tara Carragher Wicked World A
Stories Bec Gollan Alukura Compilation A
Neverland feat. Le Pie Mio (single) A
If You Find The Time Chiara La Woo (single) A
All The Girls Drink E^ST Get Money! A
My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifies Cats Against Catcalls A
2 Black 2 Strong A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Till It Kills Me Montaigne Glorious Heights A
How Much Does Your Love Cost? Thelma Plum (single) A
Pistols and credit cards Happy Ghosts Decayed A
Down Like This feat. Tkay Maidza Motez The Vibe A
Understudy Imperial Broads Who Are We Turning Into? A
Lemonade Glass Skies Glass Skies A
Rather Be Lonely I Know Leopard (single) A
Work Rainbow Chan (single) A
Shoulda Coulda Woulda Elizabeth Rose INTRA A
Callifalling For You Clairy Browne Pool A
High On The Lows Southpaw (single) A
Life In A Daze Lucy Zola (single) A
Cry Like A Psycho Heaps Good Friends (single) A
Glenn McGrath West Thebarton Brothel Party West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Alice Orelia An Imaginary Life A
Slumberland Sarah Gaul Slumberland A
One Last Drink Jasmine Elliot (Live on Radio Adelaide Breakfast) A
Frank Tracy Chen (Live on The Range)
The Best Thing Krista Pav (Live on Radio Adelaide Aboriginal Message) A
Inside Your Town Is Inside Your Head Max Savage (Live on Local Noise June 2016) A
Tarantella Joni In The Moon (single) A