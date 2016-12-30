Local Noise playlist – 30 December 2016

Track Artist Album

Pony (Nocturne For A Night Drive) Koral & The Goodbye Horses Nocturnes A

Run-Hide feat. Jesse Davidson Brokers Resettler A

Far Away Ali Barter (single) A

High Class Love It's A Hoax Only When A

Company Naomi Keyte (single) A

Conjure Woman Blues Emily Davis and Cal Williams (Live on Radio Adelaide Breakfast) A

5019 Kaurna Cronin Southern Loss A

Nina Simone Electric Fields Inma A

The Lotus Eaters Jennifer Kingwell The Lotus Eaters A

Phazer The Rocketeers (single) A

Needless Flamingo Heavy Steps A

Alive Nakatomi (single) A

Vertically (Sirins Remix) Lizzie Bradley Nimbus A

Nina Bonita Electrica Chica Chica Electrica In The Dust A

Calling His Name Sasha March (single) A

Wicked World Tara Carragher Wicked World A

Stories Bec Gollan Alukura Compilation A

Neverland feat. Le Pie Mio (single) A

If You Find The Time Chiara La Woo (single) A

All The Girls Drink E^ST Get Money! A

My Favourite Colour Is Pink Stabbitha & The Knifey Wifies Cats Against Catcalls A

2 Black 2 Strong A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A

Till It Kills Me Montaigne Glorious Heights A

How Much Does Your Love Cost? Thelma Plum (single) A

Pistols and credit cards Happy Ghosts Decayed A

Down Like This feat. Tkay Maidza Motez The Vibe A

Understudy Imperial Broads Who Are We Turning Into? A

Lemonade Glass Skies Glass Skies A

Rather Be Lonely I Know Leopard (single) A

Work Rainbow Chan (single) A

Shoulda Coulda Woulda Elizabeth Rose INTRA A

Callifalling For You Clairy Browne Pool A

High On The Lows Southpaw (single) A

Life In A Daze Lucy Zola (single) A

Cry Like A Psycho Heaps Good Friends (single) A

Glenn McGrath West Thebarton Brothel Party West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Alice Orelia An Imaginary Life A

Slumberland Sarah Gaul Slumberland A

One Last Drink Jasmine Elliot (Live on Radio Adelaide Breakfast) A

Frank Tracy Chen (Live on The Range)

The Best Thing Krista Pav (Live on Radio Adelaide Aboriginal Message) A

Inside Your Town Is Inside Your Head Max Savage (Live on Local Noise June 2016) A