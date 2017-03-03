Local Noise Playlist – 3 March 2017
03 Mar 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 31 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Bitter Mane House Of Horror A
1 in 100,000 L-Fresh The Lion Become A
The Strut 30/70 A
You're A Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
Holy Gun Morning Harvey A
New Boy Tough Uncle A
Fading Vallis Alps A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Wasting Time Young Offenders A
Cigarette Ali Barter A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Love And Violence The Superjesus Love And Violence A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Come Party Ceres A
Rockstar City Alex The Astronaut A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A
The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
Shine Asta Shine A
Private Vera Blue A
Stone Men Dappled Cities A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A
Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A
Meet You There My Echo A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
In Your Fire Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Fantastico Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Bullshit Dune Rats A
Living Room Bop The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
High Low Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave A
Vanilla Moody Beach A
Top Boy The Byzantines You Pull It A
Company Naomi Keyte Melaleuca A