Local Noise Playlist – 3 February 2017
03 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 3 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Kubrick The Rocketeers A
Let It Happen Tame Impala Currents A
Scully GL Touch A
There's No Time Like Eternity Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A
Everywhere With You Katy Steele Human A
Everyone MEZKO A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
Maryses To Pieces Hana & Jessie-Lee A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Love Letters The Snowdroppers Business A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
Mombasa Foreign/National A
Hey Love Emily Wurramara A
Television Love Mosquito Coast A
Through The Fog Muto A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck A
Ironbark The Waifs A
Straight To You Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds A
Slow One Koi Child Koi Child A
Congrats Stork A
Washed Out Timberwolf A
Blue Boss Sampa The Great A
Loco Wanderers A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
I Will Find My Way feat. Allysha Joy Oisima A
Keep Growing Camp Cope A
January 26 feat. Dan Sultan A.B. Original Reclaim Australia A
Ubu Methyl Ethel A
Glorious Heights Montaigne Glorious Heights A
Infinity In Your Eyes Violet Swells There's No Time Like Eternity A
501s Fortunes. A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A
Conviction The Lachy Doley Group A