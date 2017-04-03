Local Noise Playlist – 3 April 2017
03 Apr 2017
Track Artist Album
Is it Love? Nyxen Single A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party Single A
Salt Shaker JAALA Hard Hold A
Back to the Rhythm (Sam Sparro) Luke Million Single A
Noting is Always WAAX Single A
Brother D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated A
Body Talk Nussy Single A
Congrats Stork Single A
Tempelhof Huntly Songs in Your Name A
One Foot In Ali Barter A Suitable Girl A
Praise Motez Praise (EP) A
Ride The Vines Winning Days A
Get Money E^ST Get Money (EP) A
Limitless Naomi Keyte Melaluca A
Icarus Yeo Ganbaru A
Golden Sun Ryan Martin John Solar (EP) A
Working Out Donny Benet Single A
Can't Take It Juliette Seizure & The Tremor Dolls Single A
Sedated Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Trust Mezko Single A
Julie's Place Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever Single A
Much More Alpine Yuck A
Vapour Marcus Whale Inland Sea A
In the Fog, In the Flame Bec Sandridge In the Fog (EP) A
New Aeon Urtekk Single A
Ubu Mehtyl Ethel Everything is Forgotten A
Bubblegum Confidence Man Single A
Kiss Kiss Holly Valance Single A
Settle Lonelyspeck Lave (EP) A
Ask Me Why The Gooch Palms Introvert Extrovert A
I Will Find My Way (feat. Allysha Joy) Oisima Single A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma (EP) A
Holiday Home The Grates Dream Team A
Run-Hide (feat. Jesse Davidson) Brokers Resettler A
Beams Bertie Blackman The Dash A
Cubensis Lenses Psychedelic Porn Crumpets High Visceral (Part One) A
Saturday Night ASTA Shine (EP) A
Journeys RIbongia Escapisms (EP) A
Bristlecone Pine Braile Face Koya A
Touch (ft Georgia Van Etten) Alice Ivy Single A
Let's Hug Longer Heaps Good Friends Single A
Don't Want Annie Bass Single A