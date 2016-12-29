Local Noise Playlist – 29 December 2016

Track Artist Album

Balloon Banjo Jackson Infinite Tenderness A

What I Thought of You Holly Throsby Team A

Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let the Kids Win A

Inside Your Town is Inside Your Head Kaurna Cronin Glass Fool A

All Dulled Out Kira Puru A

Cold Feet O' Little Sister A

I'm Growing a Beard Downstairs for Christmas The Beards ft. Kate Miller-Heidke A

Fire Escape Thom Lion Sleep Riots A

Big Balloon Tom West Oncoming Clouds A

Hallucinate Youthfire A

We Are the Music Sally Seltmann A

Can't Control My Love Total Giovanni A

The Strut 30/70 A

I Will Find My Way ft. Allysha Joy Oisima A

Misophonia West Thebarton Brothel House West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Cut You Out Donny Benet Weekend at Donny's A

Hallucinate GL Touch A

Skip Oscar Key Sung A

Shadows on the Tarmac Ben Searcy Tree House A

Many Things Ngaiire Blastoma A

Henry Brendan Maclean Tectonic A

All My Skin on the Air Lonelyspeck A

Maybe This Time Sarah Blasko Eternal Return A

Rain Lung LOSSLESS LOSSLESS A

Miss You Young Franco A

No Answer UV Boi A

Self Talk Olympia Self Talk A

How to Fake Coincidence Todd Sibbin A

WEOO Sampa the Great The Great Mixtape A

1-5-9 Koi Child Koi Child A

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man A

Heavy Steps FLAMINGO Heavy Steps A

You've Underestimated Me, Dude Kate Miller-Heidke The Best of Kate Miller-Heidke: Act 1 A

Kingdom Auguste A

Hypercolour Ali Barter AB A

Hard Hold JAALA A

Wondering Allume Why Move Very Fast At All A

Undertow Naomi Keyte A