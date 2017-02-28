Local Noise Playlist – 28 February 2017

Listen back to the full program here.

[Program starts after news.]

[Link expires 28 March 2017.]

Track Artist Album

Bubblegum Confidence Man A

Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A

Luciano's Jalopy Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

Doin' What You Want Asta A

Meet You There My Echo A

Same Same WAAX A

Golden Kingswood A

Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A

Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A

Bullshit Dune Rats A

Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A

Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A

Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A

Uphill Bullhorn A

Oh Darlin' Max Savage Live on Local Noise June 2016 A

The Plan The Timbers Restless A

Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A

Phases The Winter Gypsy A

In Your Fire Wanderers Something For A Distraction A

Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A

Private Vera Blue A

Come Party Polish Club A

Jungle Tash Sultana A

L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A

For You Northeast Party House Dare A

Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A

Working Out Donny Benet A

Arnold Luke Million A

Bolide Kllo A

Crushing Hard Urthboy A

Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A

Magnetic Dan Sultan A

Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A

Happy In Your Head Ceres A

Computer Patient SIAMESE A

Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A

The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A

Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A

High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A