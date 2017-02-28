Local Noise Playlist – 28 February 2017
28 Feb 2017
Listen back to the full program here.
[Program starts after news.]
[Link expires 28 March 2017.]
Track Artist Album
Bubblegum Confidence Man A
Feeling Remains Bad//Dreems A
Luciano's Jalopy Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
Doin' What You Want Asta A
Meet You There My Echo A
Same Same WAAX A
Golden Kingswood A
Beyond feat. Lesley Williams Hartway A
Gurzle Psychedelic Porn Crumpets A
Bullshit Dune Rats A
Don't Look Me Up The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Lost My Head Tijuana Cartel Psychedelicatessen A
Crack Bang Bang Sahara Beck Panacea A
Souls Come Alive Deep Street Soul A
Uphill Bullhorn A
Oh Darlin' Max Savage Live on Local Noise June 2016 A
The Plan The Timbers Restless A
Someday Soon Maggie Rutjens Between You And Me A
Phases The Winter Gypsy A
In Your Fire Wanderers Something For A Distraction A
Moving Out West Thebarton Brothel Party A
Private Vera Blue A
Come Party Polish Club A
Jungle Tash Sultana A
L'Heure des Sorcieres Methyl Ethel A
For You Northeast Party House Dare A
Smoke Signals Olympia Self Talk A
Working Out Donny Benet A
Arnold Luke Million A
Bolide Kllo A
Crushing Hard Urthboy A
Almost Here feat. RaRa Alice Ivy A
Magnetic Dan Sultan A
Make Your Own Mistakes Caiti Baker A
Happy In Your Head Ceres A
Computer Patient SIAMESE A
Instamatic Biscotti Like Heaven In The Movies A
The Last Time We Kissed Big Daddy's Discotheque Famousish A
Boundary Road All Our Exes Live In Texas A
High Tide Bec Sandridge In The Fog A
What Do You Say feat. Mark Kozelek Holly Throsby A